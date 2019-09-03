Tuesday, September 03, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Jobs News
  4. HSSC recruitment 2019: Online applications begins for 3864 PGT vacancies, apply on hssc.gov.in

HSSC recruitment 2019: Online applications begins for 3864 PGT vacancies, apply on hssc.gov.in

HSSC recruitment 2019 , Online Appications for the HSSC recruitment 2019 have been started under the category of Biology, Chemistry, Commerce and also for Arts subjects from 2nd september,2019.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 03, 2019 13:04 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : FILE

3864 PGT vacancies out, Online Applications Begins : HSSC recruitment 2019 

HSSC recruitment 2019Recruitment for 3864 PGT for the various schools in the state against the Advt. NO-13/2019 vacancies have been released by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission for 2019. The aspirants can apply through the HSSC official website -- hssc.gov.in.

Online Application for the HSSC recruitment 2019 have been started under the category of Biology, Chemistry, Commerce and other Arts subjects from 2nd september,2019.

A notification was released by Haryana Staff Selection Commission for the online application of PGT vacancies against the advt. no. 13/2019 which will begin from 2 September 2019 till 18 September 2019. Other terms & conditions of advt. no. 13/2019 will remain the same. 

Advt. no. 13/2019- CLICK HERE

Necessary Details : 

Opening Date 2nd September,2019
Closing Date 18th September,2019
Closing date for FEE SUBMISSION 24th September,2019

VACANCIES 

Biology 127
Chemistry 131
Commerce 304
Civil Science 1373
English 530
Fine Art 35
Hindi 194
History 329
Maths  522
Music 35
Physical Education 241
Urdu 6
Computer Science 37

 

Candidates must go through all the recruitment details such as online form fee, qualifications, vacancy details, age limit and other in the recruitment notification here before submission of online application form.

Direct link to HSSC recruitment 2019 -- Official Notification

Candidates can REGISTER  through this link-- CLICK HERE

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryVisva Bharati University Recruitment 2019: Vacancies for Professor, Assistant Professor with 1,44,200 salary Next Story  