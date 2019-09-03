HSSC recruitment 2019: Online applications begins for 3864 PGT vacancies, apply on hssc.gov.in

Image Source : FILE 3864 PGT vacancies out, Online Applications Begins : HSSC recruitment 2019

HSSC recruitment 2019, Recruitment for 3864 PGT for the various schools in the state against the Advt. NO-13/2019 vacancies have been released by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission for 2019. The aspirants can apply through the HSSC official website -- hssc.gov.in.

Online Application for the HSSC recruitment 2019 have been started under the category of Biology, Chemistry, Commerce and other Arts subjects from 2nd september,2019.

A notification was released by Haryana Staff Selection Commission for the online application of PGT vacancies against the advt. no. 13/2019 which will begin from 2 September 2019 till 18 September 2019. Other terms & conditions of advt. no. 13/2019 will remain the same.

Advt. no. 13/2019- CLICK HERE

Necessary Details :

Opening Date 2nd September,2019 Closing Date 18th September,2019 Closing date for FEE SUBMISSION 24th September,2019

VACANCIES

Biology 127 Chemistry 131 Commerce 304 Civil Science 1373 English 530 Fine Art 35 Hindi 194 History 329 Maths 522 Music 35 Physical Education 241 Urdu 6 Computer Science 37

Candidates must go through all the recruitment details such as online form fee, qualifications, vacancy details, age limit and other in the recruitment notification here before submission of online application form.

Direct link to HSSC recruitment 2019 -- Official Notification

Candidates can REGISTER through this link-- CLICK HERE