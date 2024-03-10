Terrorist hideout busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore, arms and ammunition seized

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Security forces recovered arms and ammunition from the hideout

Sopore: Security forces busted a terrorist hideout in the Sopore area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir and recovered arms and ammunition from the spot, said officials.

The operation was launched by the Sopore Police, Indian Army and 179 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) following information through reliable sources regarding a possible hideout in the jurisdiction of the Logripora area.

Security forces recovered arms and ammunition

"Acting swiftly, Sopore police along with Army 22 RR and CRPF 179 Bn launched an intense cordon and search operation in the Logripora area. During this operation, one hideout of terrorists was busted and arms and ammunition were recovered from the said hideout," said officials.

The recovered arms include one pistol, two magazines, 18 live pistol rounds, and one pistol pouch.

Terrorists using hideout to keep arms and ammunition

The officials said that terrorists have used this hideout as a safe place to keep arms and ammunition to create a terrorist-induced incident thereby disturbing the peace in the valley.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered in police station Bomai and an investigation has been launched.

