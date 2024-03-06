Wednesday, March 06, 2024
     
Jammu and Kashmir: Army porter killed in explosion near LoC in Rajouri

Law enforcement authorities have taken possession of the deceased's body for further legal procedures. Police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the explosion to determine the exact cause and sequence of events leading to the tragic incident.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Rajouri (J&K) Updated on: March 06, 2024 22:47 IST
Jammu and Kashmir
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Rajouri: Security personnel stand guard during an encounter with terrorists.

Tragedy struck in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir as an explosion claimed the life of an army porter on Wednesday. The deceased, identified as Rajesh Kumar, was a resident of Sarvah village near the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera. The explosion occurred on Wednesday evening, according to local reports, leading to Kumar's untimely demise.

Nature of explosion unclear

While the exact nature of the explosion remains uncertain, initial investigations suggest it may have been triggered by an anti-personnel landmine. The incident unfolded near the Green Gap of Makri village in the Nowshera sector along the Line of Control.

Also read | Congress, National Conference finalise seat-sharing in Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh: Sources

 

