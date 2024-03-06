Jammu and Kashmir: Army porter killed in explosion near LoC in Rajouri

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Rajouri: Security personnel stand guard during an encounter with terrorists.

Tragedy struck in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir as an explosion claimed the life of an army porter on Wednesday. The deceased, identified as Rajesh Kumar, was a resident of Sarvah village near the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera. The explosion occurred on Wednesday evening, according to local reports, leading to Kumar's untimely demise.

Nature of explosion unclear

While the exact nature of the explosion remains uncertain, initial investigations suggest it may have been triggered by an anti-personnel landmine. The incident unfolded near the Green Gap of Makri village in the Nowshera sector along the Line of Control.