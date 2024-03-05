Tuesday, March 05, 2024
     
  5. Congress, National Conference finalise seat-sharing in Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh: Sources

Lok Sabha elections are due to be held in April-May this year. The election commission is yet to announce the polling schedule. Both National Conference and Congress are members of the I.N.D.I.A bloc.

Reported By : Manzoor Mir Edited By : Shashwat Bhandari
New Delhi
Updated on: March 05, 2024 22:10 IST
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Image Source : PTI Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (File photo)

Lok Sabha elections 2024: A seat-sharing agreement has been reached between the National Conference (NC) and Congress in Union Territories Jammu-Kashmir, and Ladakh, for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, sources informed.

According to sources, the National Conference will contest on all three seats in Kashmir while Congress is likely to contest two in Jammu and one in Ladakh. Both the parties are members of the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc.

The NC's announcement came after a marathon meeting of its parliamentary board at the party headquarters.

"The National Conference will contest these three seats from the valley on its own," NC provincial president, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani informed.

The Farooq Abdullah-led party, however, said discussions were on with the Congress for seat sharing on two seats in Jammu and one in Ladakh.

"For the rest three seats, including Ladakh, talks with the Congress are on," Wani said.

ALSO READ | Jammu and Kashmir: PM Modi to visit Srinagar on March 7

