Congress, National Conference finalise seat-sharing in Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh: Sources

Lok Sabha elections 2024: A seat-sharing agreement has been reached between the National Conference (NC) and Congress in Union Territories Jammu-Kashmir, and Ladakh, for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, sources informed.

According to sources, the National Conference will contest on all three seats in Kashmir while Congress is likely to contest two in Jammu and one in Ladakh. Both the parties are members of the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc.

The NC's announcement came after a marathon meeting of its parliamentary board at the party headquarters.

"The National Conference will contest these three seats from the valley on its own," NC provincial president, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani informed.

The Farooq Abdullah-led party, however, said discussions were on with the Congress for seat sharing on two seats in Jammu and one in Ladakh.

"For the rest three seats, including Ladakh, talks with the Congress are on," Wani said.

