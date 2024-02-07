Wednesday, February 07, 2024
     
Punjab man shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar, another injured: Jammu and Kashmir Police

The deceased has been identified as Amrit Paul Singh (31) -- a resident of Amritsar. The official said that another person accompanying Paul was also injured in the attack.

Reported By : Manzoor Mir Edited By : Anurag Roushan
Srinagar
Updated on: February 07, 2024 20:53 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV The area has been cordoned off by the police

A Sikh man from Punjab was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Wednesday. According to the information, one another person also sustained injuries in the incident which took place in Srinagar's Shal Khdal area, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Amrit Paul Singh (31) -- a resident of Amritsar. Following the incident, the police cordoned off the area and launched an operation to nab the attackers. 

One person injured

The official said that another person accompanying Paul was also injured in the attack. Meanwhile, a manhunt has been launched to nab the attackers. “The whole area has been cordoned off,” he added.

Area cordoned off

"Terrorists fired upon a non-local identified as Amritpal Singh resident of Amritsar at  Shaheed Gunj  Srinagar, who #succumbed to the injuries. One more person is grievously injured and evacuated for medical attention. The area has been cordoned off, " the Kashmir Zone Police wrote in a post on X.

Further details to be added. 

