Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces bust terrorist hideout in Poonch, weapons recovered

The Indian Army on Friday launched an operation and busted a terrorist hideout in the Surankote police station area of ​​Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. During the operation, which was carried out by 16 Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, several weapons were also recovered.

Sources indicate that the Indian Army received intelligence about the presence of a terrorist hideout in the Sangla Khooni Nala area of Surankot. Subsequently, an operation was initiated, leading to the recovery of 51 mortars, 1 mortar shell, 3 pistols, 5 pistol rounds, and 1 bag. later, the confiscated weapons were brought to the Surankot police station.

J-K Police bursts terror module in Kupwara

Earlier on January 27, Kupwara Police busted a terror module and arrested five terror associates in Karnah district. The module was involved in the smuggling of arms and ammunition in the region.

Acting on credible information from sources and corroborated by other sister agencies and counterparts, Kupwara Police along with 09 PARA Field Regiment busted a terror module involved in the smuggling of various arms and ammunition sent by two POK-based LeT terrorist handlers namely Manzoor Ahmad Sheikh and Qazi Mohammad Khushal. Both were operating from across the border, the police added.

The police also arrested Zahoor Ahmad Bhat from whom various incriminating materials like one AK Rifle, one AK Magazine, 20 AK Rounds, 2 pistols and 2 pistol magazines were recovered.

(Inputs by Rahi Kapoor)

