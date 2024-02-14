Pakistan troops violate ceasefire along International border in Jammu ahead of PM Modi's next week visit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The image has been used for representative purposes only.

Pakistani Rangers on Wednesday violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing on the Border Security Force (BSF) post along the International Border in Jammu, officials said. "BSF personnel manning the border outpost in Makwal retaliated befittingly to the firing from across the border, with the exchange lasting for over 20 minutes, beginning at 5.50 pm," officials said.

They further said that there was no casualty or damage on the Indian side. According to the information, the firing was done from Pak Post Afzal Shahid (13 wing CR).

Last ceasefire in Nov 2023

Last year in November, a BSF jawan lost his life due to firing by Pakistan Rangers in the Ramgarh sector of Samba district. This marked the first casualty on Indian side since February 25, 2021, when both countries agreed to a renewed ceasefire.

Prior to this, on October 26, 2023, two BSF personnel and a civilian woman sustained injuries in cross-border firing in the Arnia sector of Jammu. Additionally, another BSF jawan was also injured in a similar incident on October 17.

Authorities have highlighted that senior officers are closely monitoring the situation, and security personnel stationed along the International Border have been instructed to maintain a heightened state of alertness.

Ceasefire ahead of PM Modi's visit

It should be mentioned here that the ceasefire violation occured amid preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Jammu and Kashmir on February 20. During his visit, PM Modi is scheduled to address a public rally in Jammu.

