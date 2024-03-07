India TV-CNX Poll: 73 per cent say scrapping Article 370 curbed terrorism in J-K, PM Modi most popular face

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CRPF personnel stand guard in Kashmir (Representational image)

India TV-CNX conducted an opinion poll to gauge the mood of the people in Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) on a number of issues be it was scrapping of Article 370, did it help the region or not, or did the abrogation of Article 370 curbed terrorism, among other issues. The opinion poll has been conducted ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, due in a few weeks. Take a look.

How much did scrapping of Article 370 help J-K?

According to India TV-CNX opinion poll, 41 per cent people responded that scrapping of Article 370 extremely helped Jammu and Kashmir, 29 per cent said it marginally helped the region, 23 per cent believed it didn't help at all while 7 per cent didn't have any opinion.

Did Article 370 abrogation help control terrorism in J-K?

According to the India TV-CNX survey, 73 per cent people believed that scrapping of the Article 370 helped curbing terrorism in the region, 20 per cent said it didn't help while 7 per cent were not sure whether it helped or not.

Are people of J-K happy with the abrogation of Article 370?

According to the India TV-CNX opinion poll, 67 per cent of the respondents said that they are happy with the scrapping of Article 370, 28 per cent were of the contrary opinion while 5 per cent didn't have any opinion at all.

Who is the most popular leader in J-K?

52 per cent respondents said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most popular leader in J-K, 23 per cent preferred Farooq Abdullah, 9 per cent favoured Mehbooba Mufti, 7 per cent supported Rahul Gandhi, 4 per cent sided with Ghulam Nabi Azad while 5 per cent didn't have any opinion.

