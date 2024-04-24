Jammu and Kashmir: Two army soldiers injured in brief exchange of fire in Bandipora forests

Wednesday, April 24, 2024
     
In response to the incident, additional reinforcements have been rushed to the spot, and search operations to locate the hiding terrorists have intensified. Security forces remain on high alert in the area as efforts continue to track down the perpetrators.

Reported By : Manzoor Mir Edited By : Nitin Kumar
Bandipora (J&K)
Updated on: April 24, 2024 11:00 IST
Jammu and Kashmir
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Army personnel check vehicles after security forces foiled an infiltration bid.

A brief exchange of fire occurred between terrorists and the army in the Rangi forests of Bandipora. Two army soldiers sustained injuries, with both reported to be in stable condition. According to a top police official, the army was conducting search operations in the upper reaches of the Rangi forests in Bandipora following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. During the search operation, the hiding terrorists opened fire on the search party, resulting in minor injuries to two soldiers. Both injured soldiers were promptly shifted to the hospital, and they are reported to be safe.

"A contact was established between #terrorists and security forces in the early morning in Renji forest area of Aragam, #Bandipora," Kashmir Zone Police said on X.

More details are awaited...

