Breaking: Avalanche hits Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg, one foreigner dies

At least one foreign skier died on Thursday after a massive snow avalanche hit Gulmarg.
According to initial reports, two skiers have been rescued and one is said to be injured. Rescue teams have rushed to the spot.
More details to follow
At least one foreign skier died on Thursday after a massive snow avalanche hit Gulmarg.
According to initial reports, two skiers have been rescued and one is said to be injured. Rescue teams have rushed to the spot.
More details to follow
Top News
Related Jammu-and-kashmir News
Latest News