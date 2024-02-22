Thursday, February 22, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Jammu And Kashmir
  5. Breaking: Avalanche hits Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg, one foreigner dies

Breaking: Avalanche hits Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg, one foreigner dies

Reported By : Manzoor Mir Edited By : Nivedita Dash
Gulmarg (J&K)
Updated on: February 22, 2024 15:01 IST
Picture for representation purposes
Image Source : PTI Picture for representation purposes

At least one foreign skier died on Thursday after a massive snow avalanche hit Gulmarg.

According to initial reports, two skiers have been rescued and one is said to be injured. Rescue teams have rushed to the spot.

More details to follow

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jammu And Kashmir

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Jammu-and-kashmir News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement