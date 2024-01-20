Fire rages in forest near Vaishno Devi shrine in J&K's Trikuta hills, authorities on alert | Video

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV fire near Vaishno Devi Shrine

A fire has been raging in a forest near the Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials said. The fire broke out in the forest area of Trikuta Parvat mountains, close to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Bhavan.

Efforts to control fire continue

It is very important to control the terrible fire otherwise it can reach the building as well. According to sources, the fire has taken control of the forest. It is being said that while forest property is being damaged, there are reports of wild animals also being killed.

On receiving information about the fire, the Shrine Board and the Forest Department have been alerted, continuous efforts are going on to control the fire. According to the local people there, the fire has no effect on the Yatra route of Mata Vaishno Devi Ji. If the fire cannot be controlled then the fire can reach the track.

