World Osteoporosis Day 2023: Calcium-rich foods that would keep your bones strong

Osteoporosis is a disease in which the bone's quality and density are reduced rapidly. With due course of time, the body starts to show signs of aging. To build the strength of our bones, one must eat right, if we want to be youthful and active throughout our life. Let's look at some calcium-rich foods that are required for health and strong bones.

1. Yogurt

Yogurt is a great source of nutrients such as Vitamin B2, calcium, potassium, Vitamin D, magnesium, and Vitamin B12. This is one of the most noted foods that help to reduce the problems of Osteoporosis.

2. Milk

Milk reduces the symptoms of Osteoporosis. Milk and dairy products are rich in calcium, protein, carbohydrates, fat, Vitamin A, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, folate, iron, and magnesium among others. Vitamin D is important for the absorption of calcium in the body and it also effectively prevents osteoporosis and chronic fatigue. It is essential for bone health and also boosts the immune system.

3. Fish

Fish is a rich source of calcium and a perfect osteoporosis diet should include fish. Calcium is important for bone health as it helps bones remain healthy and strong.

4. Eggs

Eggs are rich in Vitamin D, Vitamin E, Vitamin K, Vitamin B6, and Vitamin A. Eggs are one of the natural and best sources of protein that protect our bones and promote healthy hair and nails.

5. Almonds

Almond is widely used as food and for oil extraction. It is a good source of manganese, Vitamin E, biotin, copper, and riboflavin. It promotes healthy bones and also increases bone density. Almonds are an inseparable part of the osteoporosis diet plan.

Though milk and dairy are the best sources, these vegetables have various nutrients to support good bone health and prevent osteoporosis. Exercising, the often forgotten factor is critical to bone health as it helps in the improvement of bone density and better absorption of nutrients.

