Can apple cider vinegar help you burn belly fat? 5 celebs who swear by ACV

Weight Loss: Apple cider vinegar (ACV) is often praised for its potential health benefits, particularly its role in burning belly fat. Made up of a two-step fermentation process, ACV is believed to induce a feeling of fullness, certainly leading to reduced calorie consumption. Nevertheless, the supporting evidence is not consistent, and further research is required to substantiate this assertion. In this article, India TV will apprise you 5 possible ways in which ACV helps you shed those extra kilos.

Five possible ways ACV might help with burning belly fat

Makes You Eat Less: Some studies suggest that ACV might help you feel less hungry, so you eat fewer calories, which can lead to weight loss. Speeds Up Calorie Burning: ACV could potentially boost your metabolism, helping your body burn calories more efficiently, which can be good for losing weight. Balances Blood Sugar: ACV seems to have a positive effect on blood sugar levels, preventing big spikes and crashes, which can help control your appetite and aid in weight management. Reduces Fat Storage: Some animal studies suggest that ACV might limit how much fat your body stores, encouraging it to burn fat instead. Helps Digestion: ACV might help your stomach break down food better, leading to improved nutrient absorption and potentially supporting weight management.

Five Celebs Who Swear by ACV

In a recent interview with Cosmo India, actress Jacqueline Fernandez while sharing her morning routine said that she begins her day with a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar mixed with lukewarm water. However, she's not alone in this practice, as fellow celebrity Malaika Arora has also incorporated apple cider vinegar into her daily regimen. Take a look at 5 celebs who swear by ACV.

Katy Perry Kim Kardashian Scarlett Johansson Victoria Beckham Shehnaaz Gill

Weight loss: How to use Apple Cider Vinegar

Choose the Right Type: Opt for raw, unfiltered, and organic apple cider vinegar with the "mother." The "mother" is a colony of beneficial bacteria and enzymes, and it's what gives ACV its health benefits. Dilute It: ACV is highly acidic and can be harsh on your teeth and digestive system if consumed undiluted. Mix one to two tablespoons of ACV in a large glass of water. You can add a bit of honey or a squeeze of lemon if you find the taste too strong. Start Slowly: If you're new to ACV, start with a smaller amount, like one teaspoon, and gradually work your way up to one to two tablespoons a day. Timing: Many people find it helpful to consume ACV before meals, as it may help with appetite control. However, there's no strict rule, and you can experiment to see what works best for you. Consistency: To potentially see benefits, it's essential to use ACV consistently over time. Don't expect immediate results; it's more of a gradual and long-term addition to your routine. Healthy Diet: ACV is not a magic solution. Combine its use with a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean protein, and whole grains. Regular Exercise: Incorporate regular physical activity into your routine. Exercise is crucial for effective and sustainable weight loss.

