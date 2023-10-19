Navratri Day 5: Maa Skanda Mata puja vidhi, shubh muhurat and more

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Navratri Day 5

On the fifth day of Navratri, the Goddess Durga is venerated as Skandamata, which means "Mother of Skanda." Skanda is another name for Lord Kartikeya or Murugan, who is the son of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. Skandamata is depicted holding her son Kartikeya in her lap.

Devotees worship Maa Skandmata by offering her yellow flowers, holy Ganga water (gangajal), kumkum (vermilion), and ghee. These offerings symbolize purity and devotion to the goddess. Moreover, a special bhog (offering) is prepared for the goddess, which includes various banana-based delicacies. This bhog is presented to Maa Skandmata as an offering of love and respect.

Navratri Day 5: Puja Vidhi, Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, during Shardiya Navratri, the Chaturthi Tithi falls on October 19. The auspicious Brahma Muhurta, ideal for spiritual activities, will begin at 04:43 AM and conclude at 05:33 AM on the same day. The Vijaya Muhurat, a time of victory and success, is from 02:00 PM to 02:46 PM. However, there is no Abhijit Muhurta available on this day.

Navratri Day 5 Colour

The color of the day is yellow, symbolizing joy, optimism, happiness, cheerfulness, and brightness. Wearing yellow attire on this day is believed to attract the blessings of Goddess Skandamata, bringing joy, abundance, and harmony into one's life.

Navratri Day 5 Mantra

The following mantra is often chanted on the fifth day of Navratri while worshiping Skandamata: "ॐ देवी स्कन्दमातायै नमः (Om Devi Skandamatayai Namah)

