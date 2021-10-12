Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK World Arthritis Day 2021: Check out effective diet plan. What to eat and not to eat?

Swelling of the knees, red rashes on the skin, joint pain, stiffness are some of the symptoms of arthritis. Not only the elderly but also young people are increasingly falling prey to the problem of arthritis. Sometimes this pain increases so much that it even becomes difficult to walk. Apart from a poor lifestyle, your diet also has a major effect on your body that causes many problems.

According to Swami Ramdev, to get rid of the problem of arthritis, it is necessary that you take special care of your diet. If you do not get rid of arthritis after looking at the early symptoms, it can turn out to be a big problem in the near future. On the occasion of World Arthritis Day, know which things arthritis patients should consume and which they should not.

Arthritis patients should consume these things

Bathua (Chenopodium album)

Very beneficial for arthritis patients, bathua is easily available in the winter season. You can consume it in the form of parathas, vegetables as well as juice.

Drumsticks

Drumstick can be very beneficial for arthritis patients. Drinking a decoction of drumstick leaves can be beneficial in getting rid of arthritis. This gives relief from joint pain. Apart from this, you can also eat drumsticks in vegetables.

Spinach

The leafy green vegetable is very beneficial for joint pain. It contains elements that help in getting rid of the disease of arthritis.

Turmeric

Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties along with curcumin which helps in reducing inflammation along with joint pain.

Garlic

Garlic has properties that can strengthen bones as well as get rid of the problem of arthritis. Patients with Arthritis should take 3-4 garlic cloves on an empty stomach. If you are allergic to garlic, then roast the garlic lightly in ghee, add a little rock salt and consume it.

Arthritis patients should not consume these things

Lentils

Lentils should not be consumed by patients with arthritis including gram beans, rajma, moong dal etc. It contains purine, which increases the problem of uric acid and is not good for people with arthritis problems.

Arbi (Taro Root)

Arbi, also known as Taro Root is rich in fibre, potassium, vitamin A, vitamin C, calcium and iron. But it is high in protein due to which it can increase the problem of arthritis.

Jackfruit

It is not advisable for patients with Arthritis to consume jackfruit. It can make the joint pain worse.

Curd and buttermilk

Arthritis patients should not consume curd and buttermilk. Along with its cooling effect, a high amount of protein is found in it, which increases uric acid.