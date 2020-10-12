World Arthritis Day 2020: 5 foods which will help you deal with arthritis naturally

Image Source : FREEPIK World Arthritis Day 2020

Arthritis and joint pains are quite common as you age. From feeling the pain while sitting or standing to swellings in the joint, people are increasingly suffering from joint pain. Neck, back, knee, wrists pain have become overtly common during the lockdown because of long working hours. Sitting in one position for work for long hours is also a reason for people suffering from arthritis.

Arthritis is of two types. One is osteoarthritis that results from the breakdown of the cartilage and the other is rheumatoid arthritis which is caused by weak immunity.

Today is World Arthritis Day which is observed to raise awareness and educate people about arthritis. This day can be seen as an opportunity to have more information regarding how to modify your lifestyle and reduce the symptoms of this disease. One of the major reasons behind this issue apart from the age is bad lifestyle and poor eating habits. Therefore, on World Arthritis Day we bring you some of the most effective foods which will help you treat the issue naturally. Take a look:

Broccoli

Broccolis are great for losing weight as they are low in carbs. They also happen to reduce the symptoms of arthritis. Sulforaphane which is present in the green vegetable can help in blocking the formation of cell that causes rheumatoid arthritis.

Fatty fish

As per American Heart Association, you need to regularly eat a minimum of two servings of fatty fish to deal with arthritis symptoms. Fatty fish is a good source of omega-3 fatty acids and Vitamin D and helps in making your bones stronger.

Walnuts

Walnuts are packed with nutrients and they are good sources of omega-3 fatty acids. They are full of powerful compounds that can help in reducing the inflammation.

Ginger

Ginger is a herb which helps in easing the symptoms of arthritis due to its anti-inflammatory properties. Having regularly can relieve you from joint pain

Garlic

Garlic is an anti-inflammatory kitchen ingredient which helps in controlling joint pain. As per experts, garlic can improve the immunity of the cells of your body. And a strong immune system can help you deal with the arthritis symptoms more effectively.

