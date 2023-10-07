Why is World Mental Health Day observed on October 10? Know history, significance and other details

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the history, significance and other details of World Mental Health Day 2023.

October 10th is World Mental Health Day, a day that is observed around the world to raise awareness about mental health challenges and to encourage people to seek help if they need it. It has been around since 1992 and is recognized in more than 120 countries.

The history of World Mental Health Day dates back to 1992 when the World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH) launched the initiative. It was created to help reduce the stigma surrounding mental health issues, such as depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder and other conditions. The goal was to help reduce misconceptions and encourage people to seek help if they needed it.

World Mental Health Day is especially important because the COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented levels of stress and anxiety for many people around the world. The pandemic has affected our lives in so many ways, from job losses and economic insecurity to social isolation and mental health crises.

The theme for World Mental Health Day 2023 is "Mental health is a universal human right". According to WHO, this year's theme emphasizes the need to raise awareness, drive actions and improve the knowledge that promotes and protects everyone’s mental health as a universal human right. This theme also highlights the importance of investing in resources to support people with existing mental health problems, as well as those who are vulnerable to developing mental health issues during this difficult time.

On this day, people are encouraged to take part in activities that help promote mental health awareness. This can include reaching out to a friend or family member who may be struggling with their mental health, volunteering at a local charity that supports people with mental health issues, or simply raising awareness on social media.

The observance of World Mental Health Day offers an important opportunity to reflect on our own mental well-being as well as the well-being of those around us. It’s also an opportunity to reach out and offer support if someone is struggling with their mental health. By taking part in this day, we can all do our part in reducing the stigma surrounding mental illness and making sure everyone has access to the help they need.

