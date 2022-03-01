Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Why do people take drugs Abuse, Addiction and Misuse

Drugs are the new emerging trend in the world. It is a substance that changes the way a person acts, feels, and behaves. In more form it can be called a substance that alters the state of your mind- you cease to see the reality about what is happening with your life. However, coming to the good part, drugs also have a positive use. However, when they are taken in a form of overdose, the term drug abuse is applicable.

Moreover, you might believe that this happens only in movies or with actors but that is just a far-fetched reality. Surprisingly, this has become a lifestyle of some people who were normal once upon a time. The Bollywood movie Sanju is one of the perfect examples. What life lesson do you learn from the movie Sanju? Well, there are many but one of the key lessons was not to do drugs. Most perfectly, the movie has shown us... how DRUGS can ruin our life and most importantly how difficult it is to come out of drugs. Have you ever visited a rehab? The rehab life is very hard to live when u need drugs but you can’t have them.

The drugs played spoilsport over his career, his relationships, and his health and took away many years from him. So, the prime takeaway from the movie has to be to refrain from using drugs. Every other learning in the movie revolves around this prime factor.

Whatever does it is, drugs drastically play on a human’s nervous system. First, the dope takes you on to Seventh heaven, and then it gradually destroys- organ by organ and makes one like a living cabbage.

"Drugs take you to hell, disguised as heaven". Well, this statement defines the meaning of drugs in one single line. Have you ever wondered why most people take drugs? Curiosity, one of the frequent reasons is to see what happens, the peer pressure makes you do things just to see how they work, and before you know what is happening you are already there.

Many do drugs to disguise realities and this helps them cope with certain situations. Yes, you got it right, this is just a way of running away from one’s self or situation but the people who are prone to drugs would never understand that.

Thus, this is the most common reason for taking drugs for most youngsters today. Drugs affect the body and mind like the sudden boost of energy or the relaxed calmness is also why drugs are popular.

The effects of drugs can vary in numerous situations as well. It completely changes the way a person thinks and behaves. First, a person tries drugs, to cope with situations and due to the addicting effects doesn’t recognize reality. This, in turn, affects whatever relationships they have in their life and the impact is mostly always negative. However, financial situations take a rough blow under the influence of drugs as they are not found easily and are expensive. Therefore, drug abuse is a very serious problem for the new generation still, it would take a lot of knowledge to steer clear of it.

Each year around 11.8 million deaths are the result of drug abuse. Moreover, the will to not fall prey to such addictions in life is the only way to save ourselves from being prematurely dead.

Dr Ashutosh Panda, Asst. surgeon, VSS Institute of Medical Science and Research Centre said, "as per the National Survey on Extent pattern of substance USE (NSEPSU), 2019 report the overall drugs user in India is 22-23%. (10-75 yrs. age) But the numbers are increasing & could be much more than this. In the mode of substance/drug intake, the riskier group is people Who Inject drugs (PWID), which is around 8.5 lakh in India."

When asked about the difference between drug abuse & misuse, Dr Panda answered, "Narcotic drugs" are conventionally addressed as "Drugs". sometimes we call it “substance”. But medically “Drugs” is Any chemical (with known structure) that alter the pathophysiology of the body for therapeutic gain.

MISUSE:

Drugs with narrow safety profiles & having undesired effects have certain guidelines to use for a certain disease. when these drugs are used for other purposes& in inappropriate doses, we call it drug misuse.

For example, taking prescription sedatives in high doses for self-harm.

Take opioid cough suppressants in overdoses for sedatives and their psychoactive effects.

ABUSE:

While drug abuse is a drug taken with an intention for its psychoactive effect especially when the individual is with negative emotions like stress, feeling low, grief, anxiety. It makes them feel better and it forms a pattern and subsequent drug-seeking behaviour hence addiction.

Drug effects on behaviour:

There can be behavioural changes and in certain drugs, it starts within a few months to a year of abuse. Those could be:

1. Aggressiveness

2. Irritability

3. Personality changes

4. People sometimes feel the loss of drive

5. Mood swings

6. Emotional outbursts

7. In long term drug abuse changes in the brain’s PREFRONTAL CORTEX affects person planning, attention, emotional regulation and self-control

8. Stealing money from family and getting involved in the robbery is also seen when the patient/addict runs out of money to take drugs.

Why does a person take drugs?

There could be many reasons like: