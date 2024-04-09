What is the connection between summer and stroke? Know preventive measures

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know the connection between summer and stroke.

As the temperatures rise and the sun shines brightly during the summer months, it's important to be aware of the potential health risks associated with this season. One such risk that often goes unnoticed is the increased incidence of strokes during summer. Understanding the connection between summer and stroke can help individuals take proactive measures to protect their health.

Heat and Dehydration:

According to Dr Vinit Banga, Associate Director -Neurology & Head Neurointervention, BLK MAX Super Speciality Hospital, one of the primary reasons behind the uptick in stroke cases during summer is the heat. High temperatures can lead to dehydration, a significant risk factor for stroke. When the body becomes dehydrated, the blood becomes thicker, making it harder for the heart to pump and increasing the risk of blood clots, which can lead to stroke.

Increased Physical Activity:

Summer often encourages people to engage in outdoor activities such as sports, hiking, and swimming. While exercise is beneficial for overall health, sudden or intense physical exertion, especially in hot weather, can strain the cardiovascular system and elevate blood pressure, increasing the risk of stroke, particularly in individuals with pre-existing conditions.

Sun Exposure and Vitamin D:

While sunlight is essential for the body to produce vitamin D, excessive sun exposure without proper protection can lead to heat-related illnesses such as heatstroke, which can trigger strokes. It's crucial to balance enjoying the sun and taking necessary precautions such as wearing sunscreen, seeking shade, and staying hydrated.

Air Pollution and Allergens:

Summer months often coincide with increased air pollution and higher pollen levels, which can exacerbate respiratory conditions and inflammation in the body. Research suggests that exposure to air pollution may also increase the risk of stroke by promoting inflammation and oxidative stress in the cardiovascular system.

Preventive Measures:

To mitigate the risk of stroke during summer, individuals should prioritize staying hydrated, avoiding prolonged exposure to extreme heat, and taking breaks during outdoor activities. It's also essential to maintain a healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise, a balanced diet, and managing underlying health conditions such as hypertension and diabetes.

