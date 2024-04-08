What are the hazardous effects Summer has on our health? Know preventive measures

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know about the effects Summer has on our health.

Summer brings with it warmer temperatures and longer days, enticing people to spend more time outdoors and engage in various activities. However, along with the joys of summer come certain health considerations and the need for common tests to ensure well-being during this season.

Firstly, staying hydrated is paramount during the summer months. Higher temperatures and increased physical activity can lead to dehydration, which can manifest in symptoms like dizziness, fatigue, and headaches. It's crucial to drink plenty of water throughout the day and replenish electrolytes lost through sweating by consuming hydrating foods such as fruits and vegetables.

Additionally, protecting the skin from harmful UV rays is essential to prevent sunburn, premature ageing, and skin cancer. Wearing sunscreen with a high SPF, seeking shade during peak sun hours, and wearing protective clothing can help safeguard against sun damage.

Furthermore, maintaining a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains can support overall health and provide essential nutrients necessary for optimal functioning during the summer season, according to Dr Vigyan Mishra, Chief of lab - Neuberg Diagnostics, Noida.

In terms of common tests, regular skin examinations are recommended to detect any changes or abnormalities that could indicate skin cancer. Dermatologists can perform thorough examinations and recommend further testing or treatment if necessary.

Moreover, individuals with allergies or respiratory conditions may benefit from undergoing allergy tests to identify specific triggers and develop appropriate management strategies. Allergy tests can help determine if certain environmental factors or allergens exacerbate symptoms, allowing for targeted avoidance measures or treatment options.

For those with pre-existing medical conditions or risk factors, regular check-ups with healthcare providers are essential to monitor health status and address any concerns that may arise. Routine blood tests, cholesterol screenings, and blood pressure measurements can provide valuable insights into overall health and help detect potential issues early on.

In conclusion, by incorporating these practices into daily routines, individuals can enjoy a safe and healthy summer season.

