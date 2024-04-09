What are the causes of childhood Eczema? Know preventing tips for the non-contagious disorder

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know the causes and prevention tips for childhood eczema.

Eczema is a skin disorder also known as atopic dermatitis. This is a common and non-contagious disorder. Eczema is responsible for skin rashes and itching. This condition weakens the skin's barrier function, which helps the skin retain moisture and protect the body from outside elements. Dr. Vidya P Taneja, Consultant, Pediatrics, Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital, Delhi, eczema is usually seen in infants or very young children. As per several studies, the disease is present usually before the age of 5 years and often starts in the first year of life.

Causes of Eczema

Genetics: Eczema has a strong genetic component, with a family history of eczema, asthma, or allergies increasing the chances of a child developing the condition.

Preventing tips to manage childhood eczema

Moisturizing skin: Moisturizing is the mainstay of treatment in managing eczema. Fragrance-free, hypoallergenic moisturizers lock in moisture on the skin. Liberal moisturizers should be applied after bathing the child to keep the skin hydrated.

Moisturizing is the mainstay of treatment in managing eczema. Fragrance-free, hypoallergenic moisturizers lock in moisture on the skin. Liberal moisturizers should be applied after bathing the child to keep the skin hydrated. Choose gentle skin care products: A child’s skin is very sensitive. Gentle, fragrance-free, good products should be used that are specifically formulated for sensitive skin.

A child’s skin is very sensitive. Gentle, fragrance-free, good products should be used that are specifically formulated for sensitive skin. Maintain a consistent bathing routine: Soaking Bath regularly for 10-15 minutes can help hydrate the skin and relieve irritation, Lukewarm water is beneficial for the baby's skin. Avoid very hot water.

Soaking Bath regularly for 10-15 minutes can help hydrate the skin and relieve irritation, Lukewarm water is beneficial for the baby's skin. Avoid very hot water. Use soft clothes to wear: Clothes made from soft, breathable fabrics like cotton or silk should be used to wear, as rough or scratchy materials can further irritate eczema-prone skin.

Clothes made from soft, breathable fabrics like cotton or silk should be used to wear, as rough or scratchy materials can further irritate eczema-prone skin. Recognise and avoid triggers: Parents should pay attention to things that trigger the child’s skin and may aggravate eczema symptoms, such as certain foods and other allergens.

Atopic dermatitis is not an uncommon skin problem in very young babies and children. Following routine skincare tips as mentioned above will go a long way to alleviate their symptoms.

ALSO READ: What is Sjögren’s Syndrome? Know causes, symptoms and treatment of this autoimmune disease