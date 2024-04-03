What is Sjögren’s Syndrome? Know causes, symptoms and treatment of this autoimmune disease

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the causes, symptoms and treatment of Sjögren’s Syndrome.

Sjögren’s syndrome is an autoimmune disease which primarily affects the salivary and lacrimal glands of the person, thus one can predict instances such as a dry mouth and dry eyes. Ironically this, condition may not be reduced to the inflammation pain in one part of the body, joints, skin and other body organs like kidneys and lungs. Genetic, environmental or hormonal factors that trigger the immune system and make the body attack its moisture glands could be the reason for the development of Sjögren's syndrome.

What are the signs of Sjögren’s Syndrome?

According to Dr Neeraj Kumar Tulara, General Medicine & Infectious Diseases, Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, Mumbai, the natural signs of Sjögren's Syndrome include dry eyes, dry mouth, tiredness, and joint pain. Moreover, the person may be unrecognizable due to some of these other physical characteristics such as scaly skin, a dry cough or just tiredness that seems to never go away.

Diagnosis of Sjögren’s Syndrome:

It is sometimes difficult to arrive at a correct diagnosis of Sjögren’s Syndrome because it quite often imitates other health problems. To determine the disease, the patient's history is thoroughly explored, and a physical examination of the blood tests, eye tests, and salivary gland tests will be carried out for this purpose.

Treatment for Sjögren’s Syndrome:

The therapy of Sjögren's Syndrome stands on improving the symptoms and the prevention of complications. Examples would include using artificial tears and saliva substitutes, medications to lower inflammation and dryness, and also through behaviour avoiding irritating sources. The doctor may advise surgery in particular instances to help with dry eye problems and salivary gland dysfunction which can oftentimes be very severe.

As a result, the early detection and management of Sjögren’s Syndrome is a source of prevention of complications and a significant improvement in the quality of life for Sjögren’s patients.

