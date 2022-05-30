WATCH: India TV Chairman and Editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma does yoga with Swami Ramdev

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajat Sharma does yoga with Swami Ramdev

India TV Samvaad: Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev on a Monday hailed India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma for promoting yoga during the difficult days of Covid pandemic. Ramdev, who attended India TV Samvaad conclave organised to mark eight years of Modi government, was all praise for PM Modi for promoting yoga. He said just like PM Modi has made the country 'aatma nirbhar', yoga makes one 'aatma nirbhar' in terms of mind, body and soul. Swami Ramdev added that PM Modi is the only Prime Minister of the country who has been practising yoga daily and also encourages everyone to follow it. "There are challenges in the nation, but I don’t see any person more competent to be the PM other than Modi," Swami Ramdev.

India TV Samvaad: Full Coverage

Talking about the benefits of yoga, Swami Ramdev revealed that it is important to perform pranayamas daily to remain fit. He lauded India TV Chairman and Editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma for promoting yoga through India TV and following the practice daily. Swami Ramdev said Rajat Sharma is an inspiration for everyone and is an example that yoga can help you stay healthy forever.

Watch Rajat Sharma doing yoga with Swami Ramdev here: