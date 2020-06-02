Want to get rid of specs? Swami Ramdev teaches how to make magical eye drop at home

The eyes are the most important part of our body that needs to be taken care of the most. However, in today's time, due to poor lifestyle, exposure to TV, computer, mobile, etc, your eyesight gets disturbed which is a result of the light emitted from the same. Many people also get visibility problems due to diabetes. Apart from this, children are made to wear specs in an early age due to the lack of nutrients. In such a situation, if you want to increase your eyesight and say goodbye to the glasses, then adopt this magic eye drop made by Swami Ramdev. Not only this Swami Ramdev says that you can also take the help of some yoga asanas for the problem of reduced eyesight which includes-- Anulom-Vilom, Shikhasana, Sarvangasana.

Here's how you can make an eye-drop at home:

INGREDIENTS:

White onion juice

Honey

Ginger juice peeled

Lemon juice

PROCEDURE TO MAKE EYE DROP AT HOME:

Take a glass bowl and mix 1 teaspoon white onion juice, 1 teaspoon lemon juice, one teaspoon ginger juice well. Now add 3 spoons of honey and mix it properly. Your eye drops are ready. You can use it after freezing it for a few days. With the help of eye drops, apply 1-2 drops in both eyes. It will have an effect on the eyes. With the use of this eye drop, along with increasing the light of the eyes, you will get rid of the problem of redness, burning, etc.

EYE DROPS MADE OUT OF ROSE WATER AND AMLA:

If you do not want to use too much bitterness in the eye or you want to put them in the eyes of children, then you can make the best drop with rose water and amla. For this, wipe the dried amla buds with a clean cloth. After this, put it in rose water and keep it for 24 hours. You can use it after 24 hours.

