Image Source : INDIA TV Want healthy skin? Swami Ramdev shares yogasanas and home remedies

Many skin problems occur due to poor lifestyle, diet, stress, etc. With this, you start looking old before your age. Many skin problems get encountered including pimple, acne, freckles, etc. We use many types of products to get rid of these problems, but the chemical present in them can spoil your skin. In such a situation, you can adopt some home remedies. According to Swami Ramdev, if you want your skin to remain clear and glowing for 100 years, then for this you can adopt yoga and some home remedies. By these measures, you will also get rid of every skin problem. And not just skin, your whole body will remain healthy.

YOGA FOR HEALTHY SKIN:

Halasana- By doing this asana, the digestive system remains fine. Along with this, metabolism increases which leads to rapid weight loss. Gives flexibility to the spine. Help to keep the mind calm.

Mishra Dand - By doing this asana, your entire body will remain fit. Do this with long breaths. It improves the skin.

Shikhasana- Mind, mind is calm while doing this asana. Blood circulation is fine in the brain. Concentration increases. Depression is relieved.

Sarvangasana- Insomnia problem is overcome by doing this asana. Relieves stress and anxiety. With this, concentration increases.

Mandukasana- By doing this asana, you will get rid of all problems related to your kidney and liver. Do this for 5–10 minutes. Help in increasing immunity along with reducing diabetes, colitis.

Sasakasana - Keeps liver and kidney healthy as well as keeps hands and shoulders strong. Apart from this, keep the digestion process right.

Yoga Mudrasana- By doing this asana, you will get the liver function test normal within a week. With this, you will get rid of problems like liver cirrhosis.

Bhastrika- By doing this pranayama, oxygen flows properly throughout the body. With which you will get relief from diabetes as well as many other diseases. Start it from 1 minute to about 3 minutes.

Kapalabhati- By doing this pranayama, beta cells of pancreas become active again. Due to which insulin is rapidly produced. Apart from this, metabolicism is increased by keeping blood circulation fine. The respiratory system is strong. Immunity of the body increases. Toxin comes out of the body.

Home remedies for healthy skin

Eat green vegetables

Eat Giloy, neem leaves

Drink a decoction of rejuvenation. This keeps the blood clean and will not cause skin problems.

Take almonds, figs, dry grapes, walnuts, etc.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage