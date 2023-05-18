Want healthy bones & joints? Eat curd with raisins: Know health benefits, nutritionist value & more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Curd with raisins

Adding a probiotic to your meal can provide you with a good quantity of gut bacteria and also keep your digestion in check. Also, it is good for the bones and joints as both raisins and curd contain a high amount of calcium. This nutrient helps to strengthen the bones and increase bone density. When there is a deficiency of calcium in the body, it can make you a victim of diseases like osteoporosis. In such a situation, curd and raisins can help you strengthening your bones.

Curd with raisins benefits for healthy bones and joints

1. Curd and raisins remove calcium deficiency

With both curd and raisins, you can increase the amount of calcium in your body. Actually, both raisins and curd contain calcium which can reduce the risk of osteoporosis. At the same time, they increase the density of bones, which strengthens the bones.

2. Beneficial for joints

Raisins also contain boron. This mineral helps keep bones and joints strong. Not only this, it can improve bone healing and improve cognitive performance, such as movements between two joints. But when you eat it with curd, it combines this property to improve the condition and reduce joint problems.

In this way, the consumption of curd and raisins is beneficial in both situations. So, just do that when you are freezing the curd, keep raisins mixed in it. Or eat curd mixed with raisins while eating it. Try having it on an empty stomach or during breakfast.

Earlier, talking about the health benefits, Rujuta Diwekar stated that curd acts as a 'probiotic' and the raisins, with their high content of soluble fibre, work as a “prebiotic.” The mix of probiotics and prebiotics neutralises the bad bacteria, ensuring a healthy gut and stomach. It also promotes the growth of good bacteria, reduces the inflammation in the intestines, keeps the teeth and gums healthy, as well as it is good for the bones and joints too.

