Trying to conceive? Avoid these everyday habits that can lead to infertility

Trying to conceive is one big waiting game, one never can predict whether this is the month that the pregnancy test will turn positive. Thankfully, there are a few things we can do to boost our odds of getting pregnant each month. There are many factors that can affect fertility, including lifestyle habits that you have the ability to modify. Increase your odds of conception by acting on those factors that are within your control.

Here's what you need to know to promote and protect your fertility

1. Quit smoking: Tobacco use is associated with lower fertility. Smoking ages your ovaries and depletes your eggs prematurely. If you smoke, ask your healthcare provider to help you quit.

2. Limit the amount of alcohol you drink: Heavy drinking is associated with an increased risk of ovulation disorders. If you'd like to get pregnant, consider avoiding alcohol completely. Abstinence at conception and during pregnancy is generally recommended because a safe level of fetal alcohol consumption hasn't been established.

3. Curb caffeine: Female fertility doesn't seem to be affected by caffeine intake below 200 milligrams a day. Consider limiting your caffeine intake to one or two 6- to 8-ounce cups of coffee a day.

4. Be wary of overexercising: Too much vigorous physical activity can inhibit ovulation and reduce the production of the hormone progesterone. If you have a healthy weight and you're thinking of becoming pregnant soon, consider limiting vigorous physical activity to less than five hours a week.

5. Avoid exposure to toxins: Environmental pollutants and toxins — such as pesticides, dry-cleaning solvents and lead can adversely affect fertility.

6. Prioritize sleep: Sometimes lack of adequate sleep is due to habit, some people are just night owls and prefer to relax, enjoy alone time, or engage their creative juices later at night. Other times, insomnia or another sleep disorder is to blame or circumstances such as shift work.

Lifestyle changes can be difficult. It's easy to feel frustrated and give up before you start. However, each step towards healthier habits makes a difference when you are trying to get pregnant.

