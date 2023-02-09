Betel leaf can help control uric acid; know how to consume it and other benefits

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KINDSOULRITZS Health benefits of betel leaves

The uric acid level rise has become a common problem that many people suffer from. Uric acid is a dirty substance found in the blood. The increase in its quantity is called hyperuricemia in medical language. It is a condition in which plasma uric acid increases. Excess of uric acid can increase the risk of not only gout but kidney stones and many other diseases. This is because uric acid accumulates over a long period of time and takes the form of solids or crystals, which can take the form of stones.

Although there are many treatments for this in the medical, apart from medicines, we can also control the level of uric acid through some home remedies. Yes, today we will tell you about betel leaf, by consuming it you can reduce the level of increased uric acid.

How betel leaf is effective in reducing uric acid level

Betel leaves are considered effective in reducing the uric acid level. According to a research, betel leaf extract was given to some rats and the uric acid level decreased from 8.09mg/dl to 2.02mg/dl. A treasure trove of anti-inflammatory compounds is found in betel leaves, which tremendously diminish discomfort and aching in the joints - prominent signs of many chronic debilitating illnesses like rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis etc.

How to consume betel leaf

Patients of uric acid should simply chew betel leaves daily. This can reduce your uric acid level. However, keep in mind that during this time do not consume any kind of tobacco.

Other benefits of betel leaf

1. Maintains oral health

Betel leaves are bestowed with numerous antimicrobial agents, that effectively combat a host of bacteria dwelling in the mouth which trigger a distinctly bad smell, as well as issues of cavities, plaque and tooth decay. Chewing a tiny amount of paan leaves paste after meals not only boosts gut wellness but also fights bad breath, mouth odour, as well as relieves toothaches, gum pain, swelling and oral infections.

2. Improves digestion

Ever wondered why chew on betel leaf after a good meal? It is recommended because of its carminative, intestinal, and anti-flatulent and for those properties that help in protecting the gut. Betel leaves increase metabolism triggering circulation and stimulating the intestines to absorb vital vitamins and nutrients.

3. Manages diabetes

Several studies have revealed that betel leaf powder has the potential to lower blood sugar spikes in newly diagnosed type 2 diabetic patients. Betel leaf is a strong antioxidant that helps in combatting oxidative stress and lower inflammation caused due to uncontrolled blood glucose and supports in the management of diabetes mellitus.

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any regime or medical advice.)

