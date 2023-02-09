National Toothache Day 2023: Everyday tips for healthy teeth and gums

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK National Toothache Day 2023

National Toothache Day 2023: The day is celebrated every year on 9th February to raise awareness about the common causes of dental problems, tooth decay and to promote effective solutions to keep your teeth and gums healthy. From cavities, germs, sensitivity to gum disease, there are a number of factors that can lead to toothache. Many even feel bleeding gums while brushing their teeth.

By understanding the causes of toothache and unhealthy gums, individuals can take steps to protect their oral health. Healthy gums are pink, and firm, do not bleed and fit snugly around your teeth. Your lifestyle can greatly impact your gum health which includes your- diet, age, and oral care.

Here are some tips:

Brush your teeth properly and at least twice a day using a medium-soft toothbrush, and use Fluoridated toothpaste.

Change your toothbrush every few months

Change your toothbrush if the bristles start fraying.

Hold the toothbrush at a 45-degree angle to the hums while brushing -- Do not scrub your teeth while brushing, instead use short strokes.

Floss daily

Flossing every day helps to loosen the food that gets stuck between your teeth and hence causes gum irritation. It also helps to remove plaque from areas that are hard for the brush to reach. If the food and plaque stay in this area for a long time, this leads to tartar hard build-up of bacteria that cannot be removed by regular brushing. You can Schedule an appointment with your dentist to get rid of this stubborn layer of tartar.

Quit smoking

Smoking and other tobacco products like paan, gutka, etc. lead to gum disease. Tobacco also limits blood flow which makes it hard for a wound to heal quickly. Making sure you quit Smoking should be your priority if you're suffering from bleeding gums.

Look what you're eating

We all know that whatever food we eat has an impact on our health. Food items that are high in sugar content are more likely to cause cavities in the teeth. Whereas healthy vegetables and proteins are good for your oral health. Adding vitamins and minerals to your diet also helps to improve your oral health.

Regular dental check-ups

Dental check-ups include a cleaning of the mouth. Getting your teeth professionally cleaned is the only way to remove tartar from the teeth. Professional cleaning also helps to remove the plaque which cannot be removed by normal tooth brushing.

ALSO READ: What is Melanoma? Know all about its signs, symptoms, causes and diagnosis

ALSO READ: Dark chocolates: Know its health benefits, nutrition and how much to eat

(With IANS inputs)

Latest Health News