These nutritious soups will keep you warm this winter; know other benefits

During winters, soup is an ideal way to help the whole family boost their health as it's packed with veggies, easy and budget-friendly to produce. They can be made as quick midweek meals for hurried days or as luxurious dinner party starters that take the hassle out of party prep. Forget about boring tinned soups and prepare for the ultimate flavour and comfort that will add some excitement to those drab winter days.

Warm foods are especially vital in the winter, and soups are common favorites for the season. Not only is it easy to make them, but it is also an easy way to help us eat our greens without any fuss. Just mix and match your vegetables and meat, and you get a healthy, delicious fill of everything essential for this season.

Here are a few soups that will keep you warm this winter

1. Bean and Vegetable Soup

It’s important to keep on top of your nutrient intake during winter, as lack of sun means less vitamin D and fewer fresh fruits means less vitamin C. This soup is packed with nutrients, from iron and vitamin C in the kale, to vitamin A in the carrots.

2. Vegetable and lentil soup

This soup constitutes four of your five-a-day! It's high in fibre as well as vitamins and minerals, which is ideal for keeping healthy during the winter and fighting away any colds and bugs. The addition of lentils boosts the protein content in this recipe, ensuring you have enough energy and strength to keep working (or playing) hard throughout the dark winter months.

3. Chicken noodle soup

This recipe mirrors the classic Chinese soup with its use of ginger, chicken and sweetcorn, and gives oriental inspiration to your mid-winter meals. As a low-fat, low-calorie, high-protein meal, this lighter soup can provide some relief from excess yuletide feasting.

4. Indian Winter Soup

This soup is packed with flavour and spice, so is sure to clear any mid-winter sinuses. This recipe proves that hearty food is far from boring, and with the addition of pearl barley and lentils, this soup certainly packs a punch.

5. Bone Broth

There’s a reason bone broth is all the rage: In addition to being inexpensive, bone broth is great for you and tastes delicious. Bone broth made from chicken bones can actually help calm the side effects of flu, colds, and respiratory infections.

