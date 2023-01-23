Vitamin D and cardiovascular disease; know how is it good for your heart

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know how Vitamin D is good for your heart

Vitamin D plays many important roles in the body, from strengthening our bones to boosting our immune system to help keep us healthy. According to a research, Vitamin D keeps our heart and blood vessels in good working condition. The research shows that people with low levels of vitamin D in their bodies have a higher risk for stroke. Vitamin D may help by improving the lining of blood vessel walls to allow blood to flow freely and by reducing the harmful effects of inflammation, along with several other effects.

People with type 2 diabetes have a very high risk of heart attack and stroke. Unfortunately low levels of vitamin D raise the risk for pre-diabetes and type 2 diabetes, recent research shows. A lack of vitamin D in the body can turn out to be a strong predictor of who would get diabetes. Those who have the lowest blood levels of vitamin D are at the highest risk. Low levels of vitamin D have been linked to high blood pressure. And some research shows that taking a vitamin D pill can help to lower it, which lowers the risk of heart attacks and stroke.

Another research shows that chronic heart failure is often linked to vitamin D deficiency, and very low levels are associated with more negative health outcomes. In fact, low vitamin D is connected to a greater risk of death in those with heart failure, according to the American College of Cardiology. Signs of vitamin D deficiency can be hard to spot. Some people have no symptoms at all, while others experience aches and pains or feel more tired than usual. A lack of vitamin D can also cause bone pain and weakness, which may lead to challenges with walking and mobility.

Here are some sources of vitamin D

Kale

Orange

Cheese

Mushrooms

Salmon

Egg Yolks

Cow milk

Getting enough vitamin D from your diet alone may be difficult, but not impossible. The foods listed in this article are some of the top sources of vitamin D available. Eating plenty of these foods rich in vitamin D is a great way to make sure you get enough of this important nutrient.

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.)

