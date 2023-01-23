Weight Loss Drink: Having jaggery tea on empty stomach in winter helps lose weight

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Drink jaggery tea on empty stomach in winter

Weight Loss Drink: Winter comes with some of its distinct characteristics. While parties and picnics are synonymous with winter, certain foods like jaggery are the special guests of this season, which make the cold weather even more enjoyable. Jaggery, a natural sweetener, is not just a winter delicacy but has quite a few health benefits. It is loaded with vitamins, zinc, copper, calcium, and potassium, which are some of the most important nutrients for the body.

This winter superfood can be a great alternative to highly processed sugar. Hence, you can easily mix this tea or any other food or beverage. Mixing this with tea and consuming it on an empty stomach has several health advantages.

Here are 3 benefits of drinking jaggery tea on an empty stomach in winter

1. A great detox drink

Our body needs to flush out all those toxins that can be harmful in the long run. Having a hot cup of jaggery tea on an empty stomach can help in clearing out any impurities of the blood. Besides, it is a great cleanser for the liver as it effectively removes all the harmful toxins from the body. It keeps the body free from unwanted diseases and also adds a healthy glow to the skin when you consume it on a regular basis. It also helps in keeping our gut health good as it deals with acidity, digestion, constipation, and others.

2. Helps with weight loss

Have you been trying a strict diet to lose those extra kilos? It’s time to add jaggery tea to your diet and have it first thing in the morning. Since it is a storehouse of all essential nutrients like vitamin C, B1, B6, zinc, potassium, and many others, it is great for our digestive system. Also, it is an excellent source of fiber which helps in keeping our stomach full for longer, helping to keep those hunger cravings at bay. It aids in boosting metabolism in our body, keeping our energy levels intact. Drink a cup of jaggery tea in the morning and follow it up with a workout, and you will see great results soon.

3. It keeps you safe from the flu

Winter is the time when most of us tend to catch cough and cold very quickly. This is a great immunity booster for the body and protects the body from seasonal flu. Moreover, the presence of vitamins and minerals helps the body fight against any sort of infection and build resistance making the body strong and healthy.

Jaggery will not only add sweetness to your recipes, but it will also make your body healthier. So, its time to drink tea with jaggery and witness the magic yourself.

(This article is attributed to Komal Patel, Clinical Nutritionist, Fit India Ambassador & Founder, Diet Studio)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

