Swami Ramdev suggests ways to cure thyroid in women with acupressure and yoga

The problem of Thyroid is rapidly increasing these days. However, women are more susceptible to get thyroid rather than men. People suffer from thyroid when their thyroid gland doesn't produce enough of certain crucial hormones or produce it in excess. Due to this, either the person becomes fat or turns very thin. There are two types of thyroid, Hypothyroidism, and Hyperthyroidism.

According to Swami Ramdev, acupressure and yoga are very important for people suffering from thyroid to cure it completely. He claims that while it is believed that the thyroid cannot be cured completely, yogasanas can make it happen.

Yogasana to get rid of thyroid

Surya Namaskar- Everyone should do Surya Namaskar. This keeps the body full of energy. With this, the thyroid can also be overcome. Kapalbhati- This increases the immunity of the body. With this, toxic substances are released from the body. Do this 10-15 minutes daily. Ujjayi - Do this yogasana 7 to 11 times daily. Singhasana- Singhasana is very effective in eradicating thyroid. Do this yogasana 7 to 11 times daily. Sarvangasana - Do this for 5 minutes. By doing this asana, the mind becomes calm and you get peace of mind. It is also beneficial in relieving thyroid. Halasana - After doing Sarvangasana, do this Yogasan for 2-3 minutes. It makes the waist and spine stronger. It also helps in eradicating thyroid.

Acupressure point

According to Swami Ramdev, press the upper part of the palm below the thumb. Also pressing the fleshy webbing present between the thumb and index finger helps in the treatment of hyperthyroidism. This point is termed the Union Valley.

