Swami Ramdev shows how to keep your eyes, nose, throat healthy amid COVID-19 spread

With escalating coronavirus pandemic, people are more stressed about the infection that they are associating every little symptom of cold and cough with the novel COVID-19. While the common symptoms of both the infections are similar, it is important to take all necessary precautions to avoid any kind of diseases. Swami Ramdev, in a special show 'Corona Se Jung, Yog Ke Sang' on India TV, shows ways in which you can keep your eyes, nose and throat healthy amid the coronavirus outspread. The first thing that Swami Ramdev suggests is to wear a mask and gloves. It will not only protect you from coronavirus but also keep you away from infections that cause cold and cough.

Yogasanas and Home Remedies for Eye problems

Swami Ramdev suggests anulom vilom, shirshasana and sarvangasana yoga asanas to keep the eyes healthy. He also suggests acupressure point that help keep the eyes healthy. According to Swami Ramdev, by pressing the space between the finger next to the thumb and the second finger, you can increase your eyesight.

Effective home remedies for eyes

Remove the ginger peel and take out one teaspoon of juice. Make a mixture by mixing 1 teaspoon lemon juice, 1 teaspoon juice of white onion, 3 teaspoons honey. Add 1-1 drop in the eyes daily.

Do jal neti alteast once every month

Take 200 grams of Amla juice, 20 grams of Saptamrat, 10 grams of Mukta Shukti powder. Mix these well and take it with 1 teaspoon of water in the morning and evening.

Take amla in any form.

Yogasanas and Home Remedies for Throat problems

Swami Ramdev advises to drink warm water and avoid ghee when suffering from throat problems. According to him, cough and cold happen when the respiratory system of the person is weak. He advises doing five pranayamas daily in order to strengthen the respiratory system. Begin with deep breathing, then anulom vilom, then kapalbhati, then bhastrika and ujjayi asnas. Also incorporate Surya Bhedi pranayama in your daily routine.

According to Swami Ramdev, ayurvedic home remedies are the most effective to eradicate throat problems. He suggests eating black pepper and badam (almond) for treating throat problems. Also, drink turmeric milk and sitopladi for effective results immediately.

Yogasanas and Home Remedies for nose problems

Yog Guru Swami Ramdev recommends doing jal neti and sutra neti once a month to cure all problems related to nose, throat and ears. He suggests that by doing these along pranayamas, one can attain a completely healthy body. Have a look at Swami Ramdev showing the correct way to do Jal Neti in the video below.

Swami Ramdev claims that any disease any be eradicated if a person incorporates yopgasanas into their daily routine. From eye immunity to throat and ear problems, there are asanas to treat everything.

