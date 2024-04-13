Superfood Peas: Know THESE 5 benefits of Matar

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Superfood Peas: Know 5 benefits of Matar

Peas, also known as ‘matar’ in many parts of India, are often overlooked in the realm of superfoods. However, these tiny green gems pack a powerful nutritional punch that should not be underestimated. From supporting heart health to aiding digestion, peas offer a wide range of benefits that make them a valuable addition to any diet. Let's delve into five of the most compelling reasons to include peas in your meals.

Rich source of plant-based protein:

Despite their small size, peas are surprisingly rich in protein, making them an excellent choice for vegetarians and vegans looking to meet their protein needs. Just one cup of cooked peas contains around 8 grams of protein, along with a host of essential amino acids necessary for muscle repair and growth.

High in fibre:

Peas are an excellent source of dietary fibre, which is essential for maintaining digestive health and preventing constipation. Fiber also helps regulate blood sugar levels and can contribute to a feeling of fullness, making it easier to maintain a healthy weight. Incorporating peas into your meals can help ensure you get an adequate intake of this important nutrient.

Packed with vitamins and minerals:

Peas are loaded with essential vitamins and minerals, including vitamin K, vitamin C, manganese, and folate. Vitamin K is important for bone health and blood clotting, while vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that supports immune function and collagen production. Meanwhile, manganese plays a role in energy metabolism, and folate is crucial for cell division and DNA synthesis.

Good for heart health:

Peas contain compounds known as flavonoids, which have been shown to have protective effects on the heart. These compounds help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, both of which are risk factors for heart disease. Additionally, the high fibre content of peas can help lower cholesterol levels, further promoting cardiovascular health.

Promotes weight management:

Thanks to their combination of protein, fibre, and low-calorie content, peas can be an excellent addition to a weight loss or weight management plan. The protein and fibre in peas help increase satiety and reduce hunger, making it easier to control calorie intake. Plus, their natural sweetness can satisfy cravings for something sweet without derailing your diet.

