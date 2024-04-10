Superfood Horseradish: Know THESE 5 benefits of this Perennial Plant

Follow us on Image Source : VERYWELLFIT Superfood Horseradish: 5 benefits of this vegetable

Horseradish, a pungent root vegetable often used as a condiment, is gaining recognition as a superfood for its numerous health benefits. This perennial plant belongs to the Brassicaceae family, which includes other powerhouse vegetables like broccoli and kale. Beyond its zesty flavour, horseradish offers a variety of advantages for overall health and well-being. Here are five compelling reasons to incorporate horseradish into your diet.

Rich in nutrients:

Despite its low-calorie content, horseradish packs a punch in terms of nutrients. It is a good source of dietary fibre, vitamin C, potassium, calcium, magnesium, and manganese. Vitamin C is essential for immune function and collagen production, while potassium helps regulate blood pressure. The presence of calcium and magnesium contributes to bone health and muscle function.

Antioxidant properties:

Horseradish contains compounds like glucosinolates, which have potent antioxidant properties. Antioxidants help neutralise harmful free radicals in the body, thereby reducing the risk of chronic diseases such as cancer and heart disease. Additionally, these compounds may have anti-inflammatory effects, supporting overall health and longevity.

Boosts digestive health:

Horseradish has traditionally been used to aid digestion. It contains enzymes like peroxidase and myrosinase, which stimulate the production of digestive juices in the stomach. This can improve digestion and alleviate symptoms of indigestion, bloating, and constipation. The fibre content in horseradish also promotes regular bowel movements and supports a healthy gut microbiome.

Clear the way for easier breathing:

The pungent aroma of horseradish isn't just a coincidence. It may also help clear congestion and ease symptoms of respiratory problems like sinus infections and coughs. The same allyl isothiocyanate responsible for its kick can help loosen mucus and promote clearer breathing.

Immune system support:

The high vitamin C content in horseradish makes it a valuable ally in supporting immune function. Vitamin C is essential for the production of white blood cells, which play a crucial role in defending the body against infections and illnesses. By including horseradish in your diet, you can help bolster your immune system and reduce the risk of common colds, flu, and other respiratory infections.

ALSO READ: Superfood Jabuticaba: Know THESE 5 benefits of Brazilian Grapetree