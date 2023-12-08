Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Superfood Bhutta: Know about THESE 7 benefits of corn

Corn is a healthy grain, which is a good source of fiber, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. It is also very beneficial for eyes and digestive health. Corn is one of the most popular grains in the world. It is grown in many varieties around the world. This grain is excellent in taste and rich in properties and is also very beneficial for health. If you are still unaware of the benefits of corn, then read further to know about some of the benefits of corn.

Better for digestion: Corn is a good source of fiber, which is very beneficial for your digestive system. With the help of fiber, it becomes easier for you to pass stool. Besides, it also helps in getting relief from stomach-related problems like constipation, etc. Good for the heart: Corn is a good source of antioxidants, which is beneficial for your heart health. It protects the heart from damage. Corn also contains soluble fiber, which may help lower cholesterol levels. Controls diabetes: If you are struggling with high blood sugar then corn kernels can prove to be very beneficial for you. In research based on type-2 diabetes patients, corn has been considered directly helpful. Consuming corn regularly proves effective in reducing blood sugar in diabetic patients. Along with this, it is advisable to include corn in diabetes as a source rich in fiber, carbohydrates, proteins, and vitamins. By using corn, the problem of diabetes can be relieved to some extent. Reduces the risk of cancer: The antioxidants present in corn protect your cells from getting damaged, which can become a risk of cancer. Corn also contains carotenoids, which have anti-cancer properties. Beneficial for eyes: Corn contains a good amount of lutein and zeaxanthin. Both these carotenoids are important for the eyes. Lutein and zeaxanthin may help protect your eyes from age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a leading cause of blindness in older adults. Strengthens the immune system: Corn is a good source of vitamin C, an important nutrient for your immune system. Vitamin C helps your body fight infections and helps you heal wounds. Control blood sugar: Being a good source of fiber, corn reduces the absorption of sugar in the bloodstream. Because of this, it helps in controlling blood sugar levels in people with diabetes or prediabetes.

