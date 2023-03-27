Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BLISS_IS_FOOD Summer Thandai Benefits: Hydration, digestion, and more

Thandai is a traditional Indian drink that is especially popular during the summer months. It is a refreshing and flavorful drink made with a blend of spices, nuts, and milk. Thandai is not only a delicious beverage but also has several health benefits. It is a natural coolant that can help regulate body temperature, prevent dehydration, and boost energy levels. The spices and nuts used in Thandai are rich in nutrients and antioxidants, making it a healthy summer drink. Here is why Thandai is a healthy summer drink.

Thandai is packed with nutrients

One of the biggest reasons why Thandai is a healthy summer drink is because it is packed with nutrients. It contains a blend of spices such as cardamom, fennel seeds, black pepper, and saffron, which are all known for their medicinal properties. These spices are rich in antioxidants and can help boost immunity, fight inflammation, and improve digestion.

Thandai also contains nuts such as almonds, cashews, and pistachios, which are all high in protein, healthy fats, and fibre. These nuts are known to reduce cholesterol levels, improve heart health, and promote weight loss.

Thandai is a natural coolant

Thandai is a natural coolant and can help regulate body temperature, preventing heatstroke and dehydration. The spices in Thandai also have a cooling effect on the body, which can help soothe an upset stomach and improve digestion.

Thandai can boost energy levels

Another reason why Thandai is a healthy summer drink is that it can boost energy levels. The nuts in Thandai are high in protein and healthy fats, which can provide sustained energy throughout the day. The spices in Thandai can also help improve mental clarity and focus, which can help you stay alert and productive throughout the day.

Thandai is a low-calorie drink

If you are looking for a low-calorie drink to quench your thirst during the summer months, Thandai is an excellent choice. It is made with low-fat milk and contains no added sugar. The nuts in Thandai can provide a sweet and nutty flavour without adding sugar. This makes Thandai a great drink for those watching their calorie intake or trying to lose weight.

So the next time you are looking for a refreshing drink during the summer months, reach for a glass of Thandai and enjoy the health benefits that it has to offer.

Latest Health News