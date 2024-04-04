Summer Hydration: Expert-backed tips to keep your kidneys healthy with ample water intake

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Tips to keep your kidneys healthy.

In the heat of the summer sun, it may be difficult to think about how important drinking more water is. While you might think that adequate water intake is related to your kidneys, it is essential for ensuring their health. These active organs are the key to eliminating as well most excess water in your body, and just imagine the added workload of the summer heat.

Well, imagine your kidneys as an intricate filtration system which picks the fluid substances in the process of your body. A lack of water intake leads to the accumulation of waste products in the blood, which in turn puts extra pressure on the kidneys making them work harder. Eventually, this straining of the kidney up to the stage of forming stones, the development of urinary tract infections, and other degree of chronic kidney disease.

But fear not! It is a very simple as well as outstanding way to keep your kidney healthy by drinking a sufficient amount of water. That is probably how they have this good state through so much water inside the body. Extensive fluid intake in this case assists in the removal of toxins, the dilution of waste products and guaranteeing this is achieved by the optimal functioning of the kidneys.

To make sure you are keeping yourself hydrated easily, include these simple ideas by Dr Prakash Chandra Shetty Urologist, Dr. LH Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, Mumbai, in your everyday routine:

Carry a reusable water bottle: The fact that you can see the water and its constant presence will be a helpful and touchable indicator. Just refill your water bottle from time to time, like instead of buying soda or juice, you'll end up with plenty of water in your cup which will help you a lot with your daily water intake limit. Infuse your water: If you think that plain water is not appealing enough, give it a need of a change by adding fresh slices of fruits, herbs, or vegetables. A combination of cucumber, lemon, and mint dilution will turn water into a fruit fresh alternative. Embrace hydrating foods: When it comes to thirst-quenching, water is a perfect liquid, but many other items such as fruits and vegetables can assist you in keeping your hydration number high. Feast on luscious watermelon, crispy cucumbers, or grapes to replenish the lost fluids. Don’t Forget to set reminders: The daily life rushes by and intake of water is one of the things that slips the mind. Probably, set an alarm on your phone or wearable and be mindful that having a break of hydration every hour or so will make it better for you.

Maybe at this point, you are asking, "How many water glasses will be enough?" The answer would be a minimum of eight, but preferably two litres. Similarly, in the scorching summer dates, when the increased sweat loss is experienced, you may have to drink more fluids to compensate for the high water loss.

