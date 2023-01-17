Sugar causing diabetes to curable: Debunking common myths about the disease; facts & diet preferred

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Diabetes

Diabetes: Approximately 77 million Indians have the disease, and it is estimated that nearly 57 per cent of adults go undiagnosed. Despite how common the condition is, there are still a lot of myths around it that lead to an inadequate or incorrect understanding of diabetes and how to treat it. It's crucial to gain a thorough awareness of these little-known facts so that persons with diabetes and those who care for them can have a better understanding of the chronic illness and how to best manage their health.

Here are five common myths on diabetes de-bunked:

Sugar alone causes diabetes

Fact: Diabetes is a complex condition related to several factors. These include being overweight or obese, leading a sedentary lifestyle, having an unhealthy diet, and more. It can also be related to genetic factors, such as a family history of having diabetes. While people with diabetes are often advised to control their sugar intake, eating too much sugar alone does not cause diabetes.

However, be mindful of your sugar consumption -- moderation is key. An overall diet high in sugar can mean higher calories, which can contribute to weight gain and consequently increase your risk of diabetes. On the whole, try to opt for low glycemic index options and foods high in fibre as well, to achieve the right balance.

Diabetes can be cured

Fact: While in rare cases diabetes is reversible, in most cases, diabetes once developed, is a lifelong condition. But living with diabetes doesn't have to be scary. There are various ways to effectively manage the condition. With proper adherence to prescribed medication and dietary and lifestyle modifications, as well as monitoring of one's glucose levels, people with diabetes can live full life. By discussing with a doctor what diabetes management approach works best in individual cases, people can achieve their target glucose range and achieve optimal health.

Diabetes only affects the body's blood sugar levels

Fact: Diabetes is a chronic condition that affects how the body uses blood sugar. However, diabetes can affect more than just glucose levels. Research suggests that the condition -- especially when uncontrolled -- can cause other related complications, such as increasing the risk of problems relating to the heart, eye, kidney, nerves, or feet. This makes managing diabetes in a timely manner even more important. It is also advisable for people with diabetes to get regular health check-ups and keep an eye on their broader health, to identify and address any problems promptly.

Some types of diabetes are milder than others

Fact: While diabetes has different categories, like type-1 and type-2 and gestational (while pregnant), these cannot be defined as mild or severe. Across all types of diabetes, uncontrolled cases can lead to serious, long-lasting complications. Despite this, people with diabetes can lead healthy, better lives with proper diabetes management, regardless of the type.

Diet and lifestyle changes alone can fully manage diabetes

Fact: While lowering the intake of certain foods that raise your blood glucose and adopting a healthy fitness routine are key steps to manage diabetes, this does not mean that only these steps will be adequate for all people with diabetes to fully manage their condition.

Diabetes: Diet Preffered

Diabetes patients are advised to eat healthy so that their sugar remains under control. In the diet, it is suggested to add lentils, roti, oats, poha, sprouted gram, salad and other things. Dieticians and doctors change meal plans according to the sugar level. On the other hand, eggs also benefit diabetic patients a lot. However, the yellow part, which is called the yolk, should not be eaten.

Diabetic patients must include oatmeal in their breakfast. The fiber, calories and protein present in it help in keeping the sugar level in control.

Dairy products are a boon for diabetics. Doctors advise drinking a glass of milk every day along with eating cheese and curd. Cheese, a calcium-rich food contains many nutritional properties.

Take cucumber, bitter gourd, tomato juice

(With IANS inputs)

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.)

