Suffering from asthma? Know 5 common myths surrounding this chronic respiratory condition

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Common myths surrounding asthma.

Asthma, a chronic respiratory condition affecting millions worldwide, is often shrouded in myths and misconceptions. It's characterised by the narrowing and swelling of the airways, leading to increased mucus production, and resulting in challenges like breathing difficulties, coughing, wheezing (a whistling sound when exhaling), and breathlessness. And while it's true that asthma is the most common chronic condition among children, it's important to understand that it can affect individuals of all ages.

This is evident in India, where misconceptions about the disease and its primary treatment, inhalation therapy, have contributed to the country's disproportionate burden of asthma. Despite accounting for only 13% of the global asthma burden, India faces a staggering 42% of all asthma-related deaths. With 34.3 million cases, and less than 9% receiving proper inhaled corticosteroids (ICS) treatment, the high burden of asthma in India can be attributed to underdiagnosis and reluctance to accept appropriate treatment due to prevailing myths.

Let's have a look at some common myths and facts related to asthma:

Myth: Asthma is Infectious

Fact: Asthma is a non-communicable disease—meaning it cannot be transferred between individuals.

Asthma can develop at any age and isn't contagious. Various factors increase the risk of developing asthma, including parental history, childhood respiratory infections, allergies, and workplace exposures. However, viral respiratory infections (which are contagious) like the common cold and flu can trigger asthma attacks. Understanding these risk factors is crucial for effective asthma management.

Myth: Asthma Medicine is habit-forming

Fact: Asthma medications are safe and essential for asthma management.

Given the chronic nature of the condition, Asthma often needs a specific routine of long-term medication use. This could include bronchodilators for sudden attacks and inhaled corticosteroids for daily use/maintenance. However, none of them can make you addicted. However, some people might feel dependent on their rescue inhaler if they don't follow the doctor-prescribed therapy and routine properly. With that said the feeling of dependency can often come when someone living with asthma isn’t following the doctor-prescribed therapy and routine, because of which they may need their rescue inhaler frequently.

Myth: If you have asthma, you should not exercise

Fact: It's essential to know that when properly controlled, exercise is not only safe but beneficial for individuals with asthma.

Consulting your doctor about your exercise plans is crucial. If your asthma is well-managed, your doctor will likely encourage physical activity. They can also guide managing potential symptoms during exercise. Regular physical exercise not only aids in maintaining overall health but can also contribute to long-term asthma control. Don't let this myth hinder your fitness journey; with proper management, exercise can be a valuable part of a healthy lifestyle for individuals with asthma.

Myth: Asthma medication loses effectiveness over time

Fact: Regular use of asthma medication doesn't diminish its effectiveness.

Two types of medication, relievers, and controllers are used in asthma treatment. Relievers provide quick relief for acute symptoms, while controllers work slowly over time to prevent attacks. Inhalation therapy is fundamental for managing asthma, with medication types and doses tailored to individual needs and symptoms. However, given the chronic nature of the condition, symptoms and triggers may change over time giving the impression that treatment is ineffective. Therefore, it is advised to work closely with your doctor to track and identify triggers to adjust medication if needed.

Myth: Asthma Medication is only needed during an attack

Fact: Asthma Medication is crucial for long-term symptom control.

Asthma is a chronic disease, which means that it is life-long. Individuals with asthma often face repeated bouts of symptoms like shortness of breath, wheezing, coughing, and chest tightness. Even during symptom-free periods, the condition remains active and requires ongoing treatment. Neglecting proper management can lead to more frequent asthma attacks and a decline in physical well-being and quality of life.

ALSO READ: When is World Tuberculosis Day 2024? Know date, theme, history and more