Silent heart attack: Unexplained fatigue to nausea; cardiologist on top 5 signs

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Top 5 signs of silent heart attack.

A heart attack, medically known as a myocardial infarction, is a medical emergency that can cause lasting damage to the heart muscle and even lead to death.

When someone experiences a heart attack, they might experience a wide array of symptoms, from chest pain and shortness of breath to heart palpitation. However, according to Dr C. Raghu, Clinical Director & Senior Interventional Cardiologist, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad, less obvious signs, such as nausea and sweating, can make it difficult to detect a heart attack on time.

Chest Pain and Discomfort

The most common warning sign of a heart attack is chest pain or discomfort. This pain can range from a mild ache to a severe, crushing sensation in the chest. It may also feel like a tightness or pressure in the chest as if a heavy weight is sitting on it. The pain may also radiate to the arms, neck, jaw, back, or stomach. The chest pain may come and go or persist for several minutes or more.

Palpitations

Heart palpitations are another warning sign of a heart attack. They present as sensations of a racing, fluttering, or pounding heart and may be accompanied by a feeling of lightheadedness. Palpitations can occur even if you're at rest and can last for a few seconds or several minutes.

Dizziness

Dizziness is a common sign of a heart attack. It can be caused by a sudden drop in blood pressure due to a lack of oxygen to the heart. You may feel like you're about to faint or lose consciousness. Dizziness can also be accompanied by nausea, sweating, and shortness of breath.

Breathlessness

Breathlessness or shortness of breath is another common warning sign of a heart attack. You may feel like you're struggling to catch your breath, even when at rest or engaging in minimal activities. This symptom is caused by a lack of oxygen to the heart, which can also lead to fluid buildup in the lungs.

Fatigue

Fatigue is a common warning sign of a heart attack, particularly in women. You may feel excessively tired or weak, even if you haven't engaged in any strenuous activity. This symptom can occur suddenly and without explanation. If you feel unusually tired, it may be a sign that your heart is struggling to pump blood throughout your body, indicating an impending heart attack.

Digestive Issues

Digestive issues, such as nausea, vomiting, and indigestion, can also be signs of a heart attack, especially in women. These symptoms can occur even in the absence of chest pain or discomfort.

ALSO READ: Staying mindful of heart health during winter is crucial, explain experts

Latest Health News