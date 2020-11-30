Scared of diabetes? Try veganism and know its health benefits

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HEALTHYMEALSBERLIN Vegan diet benefits

Diabetes is one of the most common health issues in the world and India tops the global list of maximum number of people who have blood sugar problems. It is considered a very normal disease to have but it can be quite fatal in some cases.

A study named Lifetime risk of diabetes in metropolitan cities in India was published in the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes, Diabetologia. It states, 55% of men and 65% of women are likely to develop diabetes in the age of 20 years. Among these 95% of the cases are expected to be of type 2 diabetes. Therefore, it is very important to take control over your blood sugar levels properly.

More and more research is concluding that a plant-based diet can reduce the risk of developing diabetes or even reverse the disease completely. As per a research done on more than 2,000 adults, people those who increased the consumption in the number of fruits, vegetables, and nuts in 20 years reduced their risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 60% more than those who did not. This states that going vegan and following just the plant based diet like can cure diabetes. That's not all, veganism has many more health benefits, take a look:

Reduces risk of cancer

According to the World Health Organisation having red meat can cause a high risk of cancer. Apart from it an Oxford University study also stated that consuming 3 rashers of bacon may increase the risk of cancer by 20%. Therefore, it is best to not to consume meat at all and go vegan totally.

Healthy skin

A plant-based diet might boost your beauty regime by assisting your skin in staying healthy. An increasing number of studies are associating dairy to skin problems such as acne. Dairy products have growth hormones and are also sometimes infused with artificial hormones, which can disrupt the human body's hormone system.

Fewer cardiovascular diseases

Meat generally contains a high quantity of saturated and trans-fats which can increase blood cholesterol. Cholesterol can create fatty deposits in the blood vessels that increase the risk of stroke, peripheral artery disease, and heart disease. Plant-based foods, by nature, have no dietary cholesterol. A diet high in fat and cholesterol can also lead to high blood pressure.

With inputs from IANS