REVEALED: Why Dengue Cases are getting more severe?

Amid rising dengue cases across the country, a study has claimed that COVID antibodies might cross-react with DENV (dengue virus), apparently making the infection worse. The study by Indian scientists at the government-run Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), found that antibodies, whether acquired through natural human infection or deliberate animal immunization, had the ability to enhance dengue infection in animal cells.

“This study is the first to demonstrate that anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies can cross-react with DENV-2 (dengue virus 2) and can enhance its infection through antibody-dependent enhancement (the ability of antibodies from a previous infection to help a virus infect greater numbers of cells than it would have on its own),” says the study.

Moreover, it added that these findings have implications for SARS-CoV-2 vaccine development and deployment strategies in regions where dengue is endemic.

Speaking to a leading portal, an ICMR scientist asserted the latest evidence could be a crucial link in interpreting why dengue cases, most of them severe, are now being witnessed throughout the year. “This scientific suggestion should be examined and monitored closely,” the scientist told ThePrint.

Dengue patient dies at Noida hospital

Meanwhile, a woman suffering from dengue died on Thursday at a private hospital in Greater Noida after which her family members and relatives staged a protest, alleging medical negligence.

The woman, a resident of Dhanori village, was brought to the Yatharth Hospital under the Beta 2 police station area on Wednesday. "She passed away today at the hospital and family members accused the hospital of negligence," a police official said.

