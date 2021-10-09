Regular Mineral Water Vs Black Alkaline Water: Difference, health benefits and all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/G_O_O_G_L_Y___BJ Regular Mineral Water Vs Black Alkaline Water

Where water is considered as one of the basic necessity of our body and health, many of us are still unaware of Black Alkaline water. The all-natural alkaline black water, which has a pH value of 8+ and contains more than 70 naturally occurring minerals. It neutralizes the acidic content in the body, thereby, preventing a number of ailments and chronic diseases from attacking it. The health fraternity including doctors, fitness trainers and spas is ardently welcoming the advent of alkaline water in the market owing to its health benefits.

How is Alkaline Water different from Regular Water?

Alkaline water is something that has been ionized and hence has a higher pH level compared to the pH value found in regular tap water. Alkaline water ensures superior and sustained hydration to a greater extent than regular water and for a much longer period of time. It creates an environment within the body that is less acidic, well hydrated and detoxed, which improves body functioning and improves the absorptions of another micronutrient. It neutralizes the acidic content in the body, thereby, preventing a number of ailments and chronic diseases from attacking it.

Benefits of Black Alkaline Water

People, nowadays, consume a lot of adulterated and unhealthy food, both natural and processed, containing pesticides, insecticides and fertilizers which releases toxins in our bloodstream. Not to mention the various toxins released in the bloodstream owing to water and air pollution. These toxins can remain in the blood for a long period of time thus making the body vulnerable to serious health risks and many diseases.

According to IANSLIFE, the rich and natural mineral content of black alkaline water breaks down these toxins in the cells and facilitates its removal from the bloodstreams more efficiently naturally and regularly. Detoxification is a sustained benefit that alkaline water bestows on the body by cleansing it from the various impurities that accumulate inside it over time.

Besides detoxification, another great benefit that alkaline water provides is the "enhanced metabolism that it extends to the body".

There are various nutrients present in foods which our bodies, sometimes, fail to break down effectively. The natural minerals found in black alkaline water immensely enhance the absorption and processing of all nutrients present in the food we consume. It helps the body to efficiently break down various nutrients and absorb all their goodness to build a robust and fortified immune system.

Alkaline water, thus, may revitalise our natural bodily functions, which in turn helps individuals to experience a much-heightened sense of alertness through improved metabolism, detoxification and sustained hydration.