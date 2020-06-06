Prevent kidney dialysis and transplant | Swami Ramdev shares yoga asanas and home remedies

Kidney and liver are two main components in our body that help flush out the toxins present in the body along with excess water. With coronavirus pandemic reaching its peak, people are restricted to their house and the physical activity has decreased. this has caused many people to suffer from diseases like kidney stones, additional toxins in the body and others. Due to poor lifestyle and eating habits, kidney problems have seen a rise during this time. When the toxins in the body increased, it leads to kidney failure and kidney dialysis.

According to Swami Ramdev, there are some symptoms before kidney failure which can be easily identified and one can start taking measures to get rid of the further damage In a special show on India TV, Swami Ramdev shares ten yoga asanas and five pranayamas that helps to keep the problems related to kidney and liver at bay.

Yoga asanas for Kidney Damage

Swami Ramdev shares ten yoga asanas which are very effective in keeping kidney and liver healthy. They include mandukasana, shashankasana, vakrasana, yog mudrasana, ardha matsyendrasana, gaumukhasana, pawanmuktasana, uttan padasana, naukasana, and bhujangasana. These asanas help keep the kidney healthy by releasing fatty acids and toxins in the body. It also helps to treat the swelling in the kidneys or in the liver.

Pranayamas for Kidney and liver health

Swami Ramdev stresses that it is very important to do five pranayamas daily to keep the body fit and healthy. Pranayamas not just relax the body but keeps the mind calm. It further helps in building an overall personality by sharpening the mind and the five senses. He suggests doing kapalabhati, anulom vilom, bhramari, bhastrika and ujjayi pranayamas daily to get rid of toxins from the body. Swami Ramdev explains that doing these pranayamas activates the lungs as well as digestive systems which helps the body release all the unwanted things.

Symptoms of Kidney Damage

Increased blood urea

Pain while urinating

Face becomes dull ie the glow of the skin vanishes

Swelling under the eyes

Body swelling

High or low blood pressure

Swelling of the feet

Excess of fatigue

Kidney stone

Increased protein albumin in the kidney

Darkening of urin

Yellowing of skin, eyes

Abdominal pain and bloating

Backache and spasms

Occasionally bleeding via urinating

Burning and pain during urinating

