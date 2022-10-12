Pre- work out nutrition is necessary for good gym results; know useful tips from fitness expert Faisal Khan

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Pre- work out nutrition is necessary for good gym results

Who does not want a healthy body in today's world? There is also a popular saying that a healthy mind lives in a healthy body. But among the youth, there is also a craze for a great body. A good body shape is becoming a passion these days. That is why, apart from professions like acting-modeling, people associated with other professions are looking forward to it. But there are many misconceptions and a lack of information among the people regarding this. Many people become completely dependent on packaged supplements or protein after gym. But there is no substitute for the regular diet even today. An important part of this process is pre-workout nutrition.

Former Mr. Delhi & certified fitness coach Faisal Khan explains which and how pre-workout nutrition should be taken for high-intensity workouts. High protein should be used at least three to four hours before a workout, only then you will see the benefit of pre-workout. Whole wheat bread, peanut butter, banana, non-fat cheese, yogurt, fruits, nuts, and almonds are some of the major pre-workout nutrition:

1. Whole Wheat Bread: It is considered quite nutritious. It is low in fat, but it is full of energy. It is made in different ways in different countries. Sometimes it is made from wheat only, while in some places it is made by mixing caramel coffee or chocolate. There is another interesting fact in this, the quantity of calories in whole wheat bread is measured by the carbohydrates present in it. In this way, there is no significant difference in the number of calories in both types of bread. Although, the cholesterol in bread made from refined flour is negligible the fiber and carbohydrates present in it increase its calorie quantity. Whereas a slice of whole wheat bread contains 66 calories.

2. Peanut Butter: It is very helpful in reducing weight. It also lowers bad cholesterol. If you take a spoonful of peanut butter in your food intake every day, then it will get high fiber in your body in good quantity. With its regular intake, your digestion system is also very strong. A strong digestive system gives you relief from all the diseases occurring in the body. It also strengthens your immune system.

3. Banana: The common concept in the case of banana is that it is a fruit that gives instant energy. But what does this have to do with nutrition and how can one fit into that too in high-intensity workouts? Bananas are very important among the things that are recommended as pre-workout nutrition even for long-duration sports. All three are found in bananas, glucose, complex carbohydrates, and fiber. After entering the body, the complex carbohydrates, are slowly broken down in the body in the form of glucose because glucose is needed in the body to give strength to the muscles. Therefore, they directly give energy to the muscles. In such a situation, a question arises nowadays when glucose drink is available in the market, then why only banana? If you talk about glucose drinks, you do not supply glucose to the body at regular intervals. If you become dependent on these drinks for regular intake of glucose, you will need to take them more often which will affect your routine as well.

4. Yogurt: If we are talking about pre-workout nutrition and not talking about yogurt, then the discussion is incomplete. In today's era, yogurt has become a very important part of nutrition. Many people confuse it with curd. Yes, it looks like curd. But it is not curd at all.

Adding yogurt to your food intake is like shooting multiple shots with one arrow. Yogurt contains Vitamin B2, Vitamin B12, Vitamin D, Vitamin B apart, Carbohydrates, Phosphorus, Calcium, Riboflavin, Zinc, Potassium, Iodine, Dietary Fiber, Iron, Pantothenic Acid, Magnesium, Copper, Thiamine along with plenty of antioxidants and has antibacterial properties. It plays an important role in keeping the body hydrated. Water is very important to keep the body hydrated, but many people are unable to drink water in the right quantity due to haste. Such people often start having problems like fatigue, irritability, and dizziness. In such a situation, yogurt is a great option, because fiber and energy are found in good quantity in yogurt. That's why it also manages to keep the body hydrated.

5. Cheese: Paneer is also considered very important in pre-workout nutrition. But not normal paneer, if you want to use it in a pre-workout meal, then you should not eat it at home but use low-fat paneer. Since both proteins and carbohydrates are in good quantity, it is advisable to eat paneer before a workout. In addition to protein, calcium, vitamin B2, B12, vitamin D, and vitamin A are found in it. Phosphorus, which is considered very important for the body, is also found in it. Being a good source of protein, about 18 grams of protein is found in 100 grams of paneer.

So what are you waiting for? Add these pre-workout sources to your nutrition today and become a star performer.

