Parkinson's detectable 20-30 years before clinical diagnosis; Symptoms, treatment here

Living with Parkinson’s Disease can be devastating. Unfortunately, it can take years before a diagnosis is made, leaving a person feeling helpless and suffering from the symptoms for too long. Recent research, however, has uncovered that Parkinson’s can be detected up to 20-30 years before a clinical diagnosis is made. This could be lifesaving news to those who are living with the debilitating disease, as early detection and treatment can drastically improve the quality of life of those with Parkinson’s.

According to the PTI report, Kevin Barnham, professor at The Florey and lead researcher of the study published in the journal Neurology said, "Parkinson's disease is very hard to diagnose until symptoms are obvious, by which time up to 85 per cent of the brain's neurons that control motor coordination have been destroyed. At that point, many treatments are likely to be ineffective."

the researchers from the Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health, Melbourne, said, a biomarker called F-AV-133, used in combination with PET, or positron emission tomography, scans can help diagnose Parkinson's disease and accurately track neurodegeneration.

The first signs of Parkinson’s Disease may appear as subtle changes in behaviour and movements that are often overlooked and attributed to other causes. These changes can begin almost 20 years before the diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease is made. Some of the early warning signs may include:

• Small, slow movements- such as difficulty in buttoning a shirt or writing with a pen

• Impaired motor skills- stumbling or loss of balance

• Tremors in the hands or feet

• Speech changes- slurring words or a soft voice

• Changes in facial expressions- difficulty smiling or blinking

• Loss of smell

• Depressed mood

• Fatigue

• Constipation

If you or someone you know is experiencing any of these symptoms, it is important to seek medical attention right away as early diagnosis and treatment are key to improving the quality of life for those with Parkinson’s Disease. There is no cure for Parkinson’s Disease, but there are treatments available that can help manage symptoms and slow the progression of the disease. Early treatments may include medications, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and lifestyle changes such as getting enough sleep and eating healthy.

It’s important to stay informed about the latest research related to Parkinson’s Disease and stay in communication with your doctor when it comes to your health. With early detection and proper treatment, it may be possible to slow down the progression of the disease and improve your quality of life. It is also important to stay connected with friends and family, talk to others who are living with Parkinson’s Disease, join a support group or online forum, and try to keep a positive outlook on life.

