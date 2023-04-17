World Parkinson's Month: Poor mental health leads to parkinson, Arvind Otta shares causes and prevention

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Poor mental health leads to parkinson

The month of April is being celebrated worldwide as Parkinson's Awareness Month. It marks the birth anniversary of Dr. James Parkinson of London, who was the first to systematically describe six individuals with symptoms of Parkinson's disease. The main symptoms of this disease are low thinking-understanding, facing issues in taking decisions, not recognizing people easily, and not being able to remember words. Statistics from an international report show that in 1990 there were about 2.5 million patients of this disease worldwide, while at present about 10 million people worldwide are suffering from it. Talking about India, about 1.2 million people are suffering from Parkinson's. Mental health expert Arvind Otta shares its main reasons and prevention tips:

Major causes of Parkinson's:

This disease occurs when nerve cells or neurons start dying in a part of the brain. Normally these neurons produce an important brain chemical called dopamine. When these neurons die or become weak, they produce less dopamine. It causes Parkinson's disease.

In forty percent of the cases, this disease occurs on a genetic basis. That is, if someone in your family has had this disease earlier, then you may also be at risk of it.

Parkinson's disease can also be triggered due to the use of certain toxins such as pesticides. Due to the polluted environment, body oxidative stress gradually starts arising in our body which damages the neurons of the brain and then Parkinson's disease starts developing.

Excessive consumption of certain types of medicines can also be a reason behind this. Especially if the medicines given for mental diseases are used for a long time, there is still a possibility of Parkinson's disease.

Preventive measures against Parkinson's:

Parkinson's was earlier considered to be a disease of growing age. But research shows that now even people in their 40s are getting affected by it. However, prevention of Parkinson's is also possible by adopting some measures:

Yoga, asanas, aerobics, cycling, or using a treadmill are being advised. Because they are considered to have neuroprotective activity.

If you have Parkinson's disease due to stress, then you should take massage therapy for that. Massage therapy is believed to help reduce depression and anxiety.

Along with the high-risk group, the youth are also affected by this disease, so it is very important to follow the right lifestyle. Therefore, instead of junk food, protein-rich food, green vegetables, and foods containing vitamin B, vitamin B, and vitamin E should be in your diet.

Whey protein has also emerged as an alternative nowadays. If the doctor advises you then you can use it.

