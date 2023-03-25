Osteoarthritis: Easy exercises to prevent joint pain in this most common form of arthritis

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Exercises to prevent joint pain, osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis: As we age, our joints tend to become stiffer and less flexible, making us more prone to joint pain and discomfort. This becomes particularly challenging for seniors, who struggle to perform even the basic household chores due to joint pain. Fortunately, yoga can be an effective tool to help reduce joint pain and increase flexibility. Here are some yoga asnas that you might try when you are suffering from Osteoarthritis:

1. Samasthithi/Tadasana

This is a simple standing pose that involves standing tall with one’s feet together and shoulders relaxed.Tighten your leg muscles and take 5 to 8 deep breaths. This pose is great for seniors because it helps to improve posture. Remember to distribute your body weight equally on both feet to maintain balance.

2. Vrikshasana

This pose starts with the Samasthiti or standing pose. Begin by shifting your weight onto your left leg and lift your right leg off the ground. Place your right foot as close as possible to your inner thigh, ankle or calf, using your hands for support. Now bring your palms together and raise your hands above your head. Keep your head between your arms and maintain balance by extending your other leg. People with arthritis or with hip injuries shouldn’t try this pose.

3. Vajrasana

Start by kneeling on the ground with your knees together and your pelvis resting on your heels. Your toes should be curled outward, and heels should be close together with your big toes touching. Place your palms facing upward on your knees and make sure to keep your back straight. Your thighs should be pressing down on your calf muscles while you hold the pose.

People with an ankle or knee injury shouldn’t do this pose. In case you are doing this asana, you must place a pillow on your calves to protect your knees.

4. Paschimottanasana - Seated forward bend

Start by sitting with your legs stretched out in front of you. Reach your arms up toward the ceiling and sit up tall with good posture. Exhale as you bend forward at your waist, lowering your upper body onto your lower body. Reach down and hold onto your big toes with your fingers. Try to touch your nose to your knees, and hold the pose for about 10 seconds.

